Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa at Kilworth, 1 Oct. 2019
Well, the 1st of October, International Bluegrass Day, has come and gone. I chose to celebrate by attending the Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa concert in the Arts Centre in Kilworth, and what a great night of bluegrass music this was. On entering the Arts Centre a display to mark the day was on view in the foyer [below] showing photographs of the great bluegrass musicians over the decades and many excellent books to browse through on all matters bluegrass.
After their on-stage performance they retired to the hostelry across the road from the concert venue and continued to jam for over an hour, even playing requests from some of the patrons present. A truly great evening's entertainment and a great celebration of bluegrass this entire performance was, and it has to be said that John Nyhan must shoulder the blame again for bringing this great bluegrass band to our shores and providing a fitting celebration for the day that was in it.
Musicians, l-r: John Nyhan, Emory Lester, Wayne Taylor, Donnie Little
