The OB-3 'Twanger' from Gold Tone
Gold Tone Music Group announce their latest model, the OB-3 'Twanger', designed to replicate the iconic Gibson RB-3 'Banger' played by J.D. Crowe.
Like 'Banger', the 'Twanger' is distinguished by a no-hole tone ring, which (say Gold Tone) 'really tightens up the sustain. [...] We've designed hundreds of banjos in the last 25 years, but tone-wise, this outperforms every previous model.' Full details and specs are here; you can see a video about it on the YouTube channel of Banjo Ben Clark (one of its designers), which can be reached through this Gold Tone e-newsletter; and best of all, you can enter a free draw with a chance of winning a new OB-3, also through a link on the e-newsletter.
