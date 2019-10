Exciting news for any bluegrass-banjo-playing BIB readers: the Gold Tone Music Group announce their latest model, the OB-3 'Twanger' , designed to replicate the iconic Gibson RB-3 'Banger' played by J.D. Crowe Like 'Banger', the 'Twanger' is distinguished by a, which (say Gold Tone) 'really tightens up the sustain. [...] We've designed hundreds of banjos in the last 25 years, but tone-wise, this outperforms every previous model.' Full details and specs are here ; you can see a video about it on the YouTube channel of(one of its designers), which can be reached through this Gold Tone e-newsletter ; and best of all, you can enter a free draw with a chance of, also through a link on the e-newsletter.

