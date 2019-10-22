The LAST La Fuente Old-Time Music Week, 9-16 May 2020
Kate Lissauer sends an announcement of events including the coming spring's Old Time Music Week (9-16 May 2020) in La Fuente, Andalusia, in southern Spain. Instrumental classes for fiddle, banjo, guitar, group duet singing, and more, will be taught by a faculty headed by Dave Bing (of the Bing Brothers of West Virginia), with Beverly Smith, Johnny Whelan, Kate herself, and other tutors TBC. More details are here. Kate writes:
This is the LAST La Fuente Old-Time Music Week planned! So let's make it a great one.
A Ukulele Week, hosted by Matt Stead, will be held at La Fuente on 23-30 May.
