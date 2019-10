Last Tuesday (1 Oct.) was World Bluegrass Day, and the European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) prepared for it by posting the previous day on Facebook a four-minute film in which quite a number of well-known European musicians (includingfrom Co. Armagh), as well as some Americans, spoke of what bluegrass means to them. The video can also be seen above and on YouTube

Labels: EBMA, Europe, Video