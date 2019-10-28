Steve Martin, Martin Short, and the Steeps in Dublin and Belfast, 11-12 Mar. 2020
Steve Martin (USA) and Martin Short (CAN) will bring their critically acclaimed comedy tour 'The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment' to Ireland, with shows at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday 11 March and the SSE Arena in Belfast on Thursday 12 March, both shows being scheduled for 8.00 p.m.
The shows form part of a tour of these islands, beginning in Glasgow on 9 Mar. and continuing with four dates in England from 14 to 18 Mar. Tickets have been on sale since 27 Sept. at Ticketmaster.ie, which also lists an appearance by them in the Heineken Lounge of the SSE Arena at 6.31 p.m. on 12 Mar. A fifty-minute RTE interview with them can be heard here.
The clincher for the bluegrass fan is that the duo will be joined on stage by the Grammy-Award-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers from North Carolina, who have played regularly with Steve Martin for a long time now, and (even before that) at the Omagh festival.
Much more information about Steve Martin and Martin Short is on the Ticketmaster website.
