Sideline's 'Return to Windy Mountain' now on YouTube
The BIB reported on 20 Sept. that Sideline (USA), whose July tour of Ireland was organised by mygrassisblue.com, had released two new singles, 'Return to Windy Mountain' and 'I'll live again'. The Mountain Home Music Company now announces that the band has released an official video of 'Return to Windy Mountain' - a tribute to the late Melvin Goins (1933-2016) - which can be seen on YouTube.
Labels: Agencies, Record companies, Video, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home