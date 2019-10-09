Scotty Stoneman inducted into National Fiddler Hall of Fame
National Fiddler Hall of Fame (NFHOF) in Tulsa, OK. The induction ceremony is described by Pamm Tucker on Bluegrass Today. The 'remaining members of the Stonemans' shown in one of the photos are Scotty's sisters Donna and Roni (Roni toured Ireland in 2013 and 2016) and his widow Mary.
A biographical article on Scotty by Richard Thompson appeared six years ago on the anniversary of his birth, on Bluegrass Today. He had an insatiable urge to find what the fiddle could do (his armoury of 'trick fiddling' is demonstrated in a video on his NFHOF page) and what sounds could be got out of it. He worked his fiddles hard - Richard Greene recalled being able to see light through gaps in the body of one Scotty was playing - and an account by John Lawless of restoring one of the fiddles that belonged to him appeared a year ago on Bluegrass Today. The restorer, F.J. Storm, is quoted as saying:
It was a fun project, and an honourable thing to bring this fiddle back to life. It’s a part of history.
