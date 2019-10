(4 Aug. 1932-4 Mar. 1973), one of the most inventive and unrestrained fiddlers in bluegrass history, has been inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame (NFHOF) in Tulsa, OK. The induction ceremony is described byon Bluegrass Today . The 'remaining members of the Stonemans' shown in one of the photos are Scotty's sistersand(Roni toured Ireland in 2013 and 2016) and his widowA biographical article on Scotty byappeared six years ago on the anniversary of his birth, on Bluegrass Today . He had an insatiable urge to find what the fiddle could do (his armoury of 'trick fiddling' is demonstrated in a video on his NFHOF page) and what sounds could be got out of it. He worked his fiddles hard - Richard Greene recalled being able to see light through gaps in the body of one Scotty was playing - and an account byof restoring one of the fiddles that belonged to him appeared a year ago on Bluegrass Today . The restorer,, is quoted as saying:

