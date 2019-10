The Deering Banjo Company announce that their Goodtime Zombie Killer 5-string banjo, terminated at the end of 2018, has risen from the dead as the Zombie Killer II , which will be available only up to midnight on 31 October. Deering assert that this is the best banjo for slaying zombies. The BIB advises any picker troubled by zombies to give this instrument very serious consideration.

Labels: Banjo, Luthiers, Suppliers