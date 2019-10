, the latest album by Tullamore's JigJam , was released this summer and has now received on Bluegrass Today a review ending: 'It’s hard to conceive of a more compelling combination.'A fairer impression of the music can be formed by listening to the thirty-second snatch of each of the thirteen tracks from a player on the Bluegrass Today post, or from one of the sources linked to the band's website . The comment following the post, from, who writes Bluegrass Today's 'California report' series, carries more weight. Berry writes: 'Love this, I saw JigJam at the Hartford Memorial Festival, great high energy musicians and nice people.'

