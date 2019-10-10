Phoenix reviewed on Bluegrass Today
Phoenix, the latest album by Tullamore's JigJam, was released this summer and has now received on Bluegrass Today a review ending: 'It’s hard to conceive of a more compelling combination.'
A fairer impression of the music can be formed by listening to the thirty-second snatch of each of the thirteen tracks from a player on the Bluegrass Today post, or from one of the sources linked to the band's website. The comment following the post, from Dave Berry, who writes Bluegrass Today's 'California report' series, carries more weight. Berry writes: 'Love this, I saw JigJam at the Hartford Memorial Festival, great high energy musicians and nice people.'
