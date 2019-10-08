Nu-Blu (USA) obliged to drop out of Dublin jam tonight
Nu-Blu: (l-r) Justin Harrison, Carolyn Routh,
Daniel Routh, Austin Hefflefinger
We learn with regret from Ronnie Norton that the dynamic Nu-Blu from Siler City, NC, will not as previously expected be able to drop in at the weekly bluegrass jam session at Sin É on Ormond Quay, Dublin, tonight (Tuesday 8 Oct.). Ronnie reports:
They got no sleep last night and need to get to Roscommon this evening in preparation for the start of their tour. I know that they are disappointed, but they are also knackered and would be pretty stressed to squeeze in a jam and a long road trip this evening.
As Ronnie points out, Dublin bluegrass fans will be able to enjoy Nu-Blu's city debut at the DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, on Sunday 13 Oct.
There's no reason to expect that an intended visit by Level Best to the Dublin jam in two weeks' time won't happen - it comes in the middle of a break the band will be taking in Dublin, and they should be well rested and ready to pick.
