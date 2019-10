Nu-Blu: (l-r) Justin Harrison, Carolyn Routh,

Daniel Routh, Austin Hefflefinger

We learn with regret fromthat the dynamic Nu-Blu from Siler City, NC, willas previously expected be able to drop in at the weekly bluegrass jam session at Sin É on Ormond Quay, Dublin, tonight (Tuesday 8 Oct.). Ronnie reports:As Ronnie points out, Dublin bluegrass fans will be able to enjoy Nu-Blu's city debut at the DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, on Sunday 13 Oct.There's no reason to expect that an intended visit by Level Best to the Dublin jam in two weeks' time won't happen - it comes in the middle of a break the band will be taking in Dublin, and they should be well rested and ready to pick.

