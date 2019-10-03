Moving On Music and the Slocan Ramblers
Moving On Music is handling four of the dates in the coming tour by Toronto's Slocan Ramblers - those from 24 to 27 Oct., beginning in Limavady and ending in Belfast. Moving On Music says of the band:
The Slocan Ramblers of Canada is the bluegrass band to catch. Rooted in tradition yet fearlessly creative, the Slocan’s have garnered a reputation for unforgettable live shows. Their impeccable musicianship, inventive approach, and old-time sensibilities make for a show that has just about everything. With an uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan, The Slocans have been winning over audiences worldwide. They are a band at the very top of their game. This is roots music to make you feel something – you’ll not find any pretension here.
We are delighted to welcome the Slocan Ramblers as they embark on their tour of the north. Come along and say hello to your new favourite band.
'Embark' is not quite accurate - the Ramblers are playing two preceding dates, in Ballybofey, Co. Donegal (22 Oct.) and Cookstown, Co. Tyrone (23 Oct.). All dates, with links to venues, are on the BIB calendar.
*The Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo sends a reminder that Ron Block and Damien O'Kane are playing there in concert this coming Saturday (after playing Belfast on Friday night). A chance of two free tickets may be won for a correct answer to the question 'What's the name of Alison Krauss's band, which features Ron Block?' Send in answers by e-mail.
