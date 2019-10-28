Monday night at 11th Balla Bluegrass Festival
Congratulations to the 11th Balla Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo for another rousing weekend at the two venues of Mannion's and the Olde Woods. This year the Festival filled a valuable role as a showcase for bluegrass bands from Ireland, presenting the Rocky Top String Band, Mules & Men, the Rocky River Bluegrass Show, and Pilgrim St.
Tonight Balla's own Colonel Bullshot Rides Again (photo below), led by the festival organiser Tommy 'T-Bone' Lyons (centre of front row), will bring the festival to a close with a bluegrass gig at Mannion's.
The festival's handsome poster (above left) is another example of the tendency of four-string banjos to creep in anywhere, as the BIB commented on 17 Oct..
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home