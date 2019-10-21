Martino talks about Red Wine to Dave Berry
Red Wine, appears today on Bluegrass Today, where BT's California correspondent Dave Berry shares a major interview he conducted with Martino Coppo (centre, above; photo by Stefano Goldberg) at this year's World of Bluegrass.
Martino talks about his long experience of the international bluegrass scene, the scene in Italy and in Europe, the band's tours in the US (the next is scheduled for Feb. 2020), their plans for a new all-Italian album, their 11th Bluegrass Party (below), scheduled for 16 November in their hometown Genoa, and more. There are also four videos of Red Wine in live performance.
Labels: IBMA, Interviews, Media, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home