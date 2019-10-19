Local Honeys (USA) in Ireland, Jan.-Feb. 2020
Local Honeys from east Kentucky on their previous visits to Ireland (including the 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival this past June) will be glad to know that they will be back early in 2020.
Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs, who will be touring Britain in the first half of next month, are scheduled to play at the Grand Social, 35 Lower Liffey St., Dublin 1, on Fri. 17 Jan. at 8.00 p.m., and at Whelan's, Wexford St., Dublin 2, on Tues. 4 Feb., tickets €15. The dates are part of a tour in these islands. At present the Honeys' online tour schedules don't extend further than 22 Jan.; the BIB will report any other dates in Ireland as soon as we get the information.
