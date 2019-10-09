Lindy Hop and Blue Grass
The Bitter Southerner online magazine published yesterday 'Jitterbugging with Jim Crow', a story by Nicole M. Baran about how Atlanta's black youth in the 1920s took up the Lindy Hop dance as 'an act of resistance and an assertion of freedom', and how it evolved into swing dancing.
On the current revival of swing dancing, Baran writes:
Until recently, modern swing dancing was thought of as an activity people would do to feel nostalgic, where people could wear vintage clothing and pine for the good old days. But 'the reality of it is that the dance itself was progressive' [said one informant].
Some echo here of things going on in bluegrass, perhaps?
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home