Level Best at Sixmilebridge TONIGHT to launch Shannonside Winter Music Festival 2020
L-r: James Field, Terry Wittenberg, Wally Hughes,
Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes, Joe Hannabach
After a break in Dublin for rest, recreation, and jamming, Level Best from Virginia begin the second leg of their current tour with a show for the Sixmilebridge Folk Club in the concert venue of Gleeson's (Ó Gliasáin's) Bar (also known as the Greyhound Bar), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, tonight (Wed. 23 Oct.) at 8.30 p.m.
The Club is presenting Level Best as part of the launch of Shannonside Winter Music Festival 2020, which will be held in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty from Thurs. 16 Jan. to Mon. 20 Jan. Tickets for tonight's show are €15 and can be booked at 086 607 9864.
