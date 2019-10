Tonight (Sun. 20 Oct.) the ninth and final show in the tour by Brandon Lee Adams and Johnny Staats , organised by mygrassisblue.com , will take place in the Asgard Theatre at 34/5 Lower Main St., Arklow, Co. Wicklow (above Kenny's of the Harbour Bar).As well as being the last show in their tour, it's also the nearest to Dublin - the proven difficulty of getting an audience in the city for a bluegrass event ruled out a closer venue. It is known, however, that therelovers of great bluegrass guitar-playing, mandolin-playing, and singing in Dublin; and Arklow is really notfar away by car down the M11. The video above shows Adams & Staats nailing 'Road to Columbus' and 'John Hardy' in an informal setting.Tickets for the Asgard can be booked via this contact data

Labels: Tours, Video, Visiting players