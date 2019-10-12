Ken Perlman: news, fall 2019
Ken Perlman (USA), father of 'melodic clawhammer', has had his whole website remodelled, making it both more handsome and more user-friendly.
Ken has recently completed work on a new book, entitled Appalachian fiddle tunes for clawhammer banjo, which should be released by Mel Bay Publications in autumn 2020. It will include over 100 note-for-note arrangements in clear tablature, which keep to the spirit and style of the fiddling traditions from which the tunes derived. About half the tunes in the collection come from the repertoire that Ken performed and recorded with the late, great Appalachian-style fiddler and folklorist Alan Jabbour; and the old-time backup style that Ken developed while playing and touring with Alan will be one of the fields covered in the book.
Much more news and information, including links to the three main instructional camps in which Ken is involved for 2020, is on his website.
