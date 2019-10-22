John Cohen's The high lonesome sound
Music is the celebration of the hard life here in Kentucky. The home music and the church singing are a way of holding on to the old dignity. Music is not an escape. It gives a way of making life possible to go on. Life is hard here, and music is the celebration.
These words follow the beginning of the half-hour documentary film The high lonesome sound (1963). Shot by John Cohen in eastern Kentucky in 1962, it shows musicians including Roscoe Holcomb (1912-81) and an open-air show by Bill Monroe & his Blue Grass Boys in Hazard, KY. Many classic still photos shot at the same time are in Cohen's latest book, Speed bumps on a dirt road (see the BIB for 11 Sept.).
John Cohen, the last member of the original New Lost City Ramblers, died on Monday 16 Sept. at the age of 87. The BIB presents this video in his memory.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home