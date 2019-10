These words follow the beginning of the half-hour documentary film(1963). Shot by John Cohen in eastern Kentucky in 1962, it shows musicians including Roscoe Holcomb (1912-81) and an open-air show by Bill Monroe & his Blue Grass Boys in Hazard, KY. Many classic still photos shot at the same time are in Cohen's latest book,(see the BIB for 11 Sept. ).John Cohen, the last member of the original New Lost City Ramblers , died on Monday 16 Sept. at the age of 87. The BIB presents this video in his memory.

