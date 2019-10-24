Jim Brock, 5 Aug. 1934-16 Oct. 2019
Bluegrass Today the sad news that fiddler James Earl 'Jim' Brock sr of Alabama died last week. He was one of the generation raised in traditional music, who began professional careers before the name 'bluegrass' was applied to what they played.
Jim Brock played with Carl Sauceman & the Green Valley Boys, Jim & Jesse & the Virginia Boys, and many more. A comprehensive discography, two videos, several photos, and memories by those who knew him are included in Richard Thompson's feature.
