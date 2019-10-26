JigJam: tour in Ireland, 6-9 Nov. 2019
JigJam and Take 2 Promotions Ltd of Fermoy, Co. Cork, for a reminder of the band's coming Irish tour, beginning ten days from now. The dates, as shown on the poster image, are:
Wed. 6th Nov.: Whelan's main venue, Wexford St., Dublin 2
Thurs. 7th: Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Fri. 8th: Brú Ború Cultural Centre, Cashel, Co. Tipperary
Sat. 9th: Mullingar Arts Centre, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
The venue links above incorporate online booking facilities.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home