Following the BIB posts of earlier this month, thanks to Tullamore's JigJam and Take 2 Promotions Ltd of Fermoy, Co. Cork, for a reminder of the band's coming Irish tour, beginning ten days from now. The dates, as shown on the poster image, are:Wed. 6th Nov.: Whelan's main venue, Wexford St., Dublin 2Thurs. 7th: Spirit Store , Dundalk, Co. LouthFri. 8th: BrĂș BorĂș Cultural Centre , Cashel, Co. TipperarySat. 9th: Mullingar Arts Centre , Mullingar, Co. WestmeathThe venue links above incorporate online booking facilities.

