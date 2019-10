Following the BIB post of Thursday last (10 Oct.) on Tullamore's JigJam and the review of their latest albumon Bluegrass Today, the band's latest e-newsletter includes a link to the review, together with a look back at their latest nine-week tour of the USA; their coming tour in Ireland, culminating in their home town; the support acts for their Dublin shows; and more.The schedule for JigJam's Irish tour is:Wed. 6th Nov.: Whelan's main venue, Wexford St., Dublin 2Thurs. 7th: Spirit Store , Dundalk, Co. LouthFri. 8th: BrĂș BorĂș Cultural Centre , Cashel, Co. TipperarySat. 9th: Mullingar Arts Centre , Mullingar, Co. WestmeathThe BIB congratulates JigJam on achieving and sustaining this impact with 'I-Grass'!

