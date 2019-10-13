JigJam: Irish tour, 6-9 Nov. 2019
JigJam and the review of their latest album Phoenix on Bluegrass Today, the band's latest e-newsletter includes a link to the review, together with a look back at their latest nine-week tour of the USA; their coming tour in Ireland, culminating in their home town; the support acts for their Dublin shows; and more.
The schedule for JigJam's Irish tour is:
Wed. 6th Nov.: Whelan's main venue, Wexford St., Dublin 2
Thurs. 7th: Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Fri. 8th: Brú Ború Cultural Centre, Cashel, Co. Tipperary
Sat. 9th: Mullingar Arts Centre, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
The BIB congratulates JigJam on achieving and sustaining this impact with 'I-Grass'!
