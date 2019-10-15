Tim Rogers

I've been looking into Jerry's trip to Ireland and have tracked down a number of people who met him. As far as I know, it was in 1994. There are urban myths around this visit as you can imagine, so I am hunting the truthful accounts of people who met him and can tell their tales. I've tracked down photos and I'm working on a piece for publication.is the only surviving member of the entourage for that trip and I haven't reached out to her. I haven't found any written account of the 'roadside gypsy' encounter yet. If anyone can direct me to this account, I'd be grateful.In any case - I have tracked down at least one online author of an account of this trip... and he conceded that his account was entirely fictitious. I advise everyone to take these tales as they find them - but add a large pinch of salt.Peace, love, and banjos,

