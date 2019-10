L-r: Scott Gates, Yoseff Tucker, Jeff Scroggins,

Jan Purat, Zach Sharpe

Sun. 10th Nov.: Tuohy's Bar, Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 9.00 p.m.; 087 967 5752

Mon. 11th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; 087 792 1771

Tues. 12th: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m.; 087 977 8347

Wed. 13th: Dorney Bridge, Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh, 8.15 p.m.; 0044 (0) 7716 / 267 625

Thurs. 14th: Beehive Bar, Adara, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.; 087 690 0714

Fri. 15th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; 087 229 6018

Sat. 16th: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; 087 792 / 1771

Sun. 17th: Levis's Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 7.00 p.m.; 028 37118, 086 837 0518

Anyone who saw and/ or heard Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs during their tour in Ireland in April and May this year - or who even just read what was on the BIB about them at that time - will be glad to know that they will be back in ten days' time for what Jeff describes as The band is coming as part of a European tour, beginning next week at the annual Al Ras Bluegrass & Old Time Festival in Barcelona, and continuing after 17 Nov. in Germany. Many thanks to the irreplaceablefor organising their tour in Ireland, which will follow this schedule:For further details on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail. John adds: 'They made a huge impact on their previous visit. High energy, with great classic bluegrass and country.'

