Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs (USA) back in Ireland, 10-17 Nov. 2019
L-r: Scott Gates, Yoseff Tucker, Jeff Scroggins,
Jan Purat, Zach Sharpe
Anyone who saw and/ or heard Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs during their tour in Ireland in April and May this year - or who even just read what was on the BIB about them at that time - will be glad to know that they will be back in ten days' time for what Jeff describes as:
eight straight nights of West Coast bluegrass in the tradition of Vern and Ray, Rose Maddox, the Louvin Brothers, etc. OK Ireland, this is going to be stronger than turpentine, so come out and check out the most HARD CORE, in-your-face bluegrass band I've ever assembled and brought to Europe, or anywhere!!
The band is coming as part of a European tour, beginning next week at the annual Al Ras Bluegrass & Old Time Festival in Barcelona, and continuing after 17 Nov. in Germany. Many thanks to the irreplaceable John Nyhan for organising their tour in Ireland, which will follow this schedule:
- Sun. 10th Nov.: Tuohy's Bar, Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 9.00 p.m.; 087 967 5752
- Mon. 11th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; 087 792 1771
- Tues. 12th: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m.; 087 977 8347
- Wed. 13th: Dorney Bridge, Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh, 8.15 p.m.; 0044 (0) 7716 / 267 625
- Thurs. 14th: Beehive Bar, Adara, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.; 087 690 0714
- Fri. 15th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; 087 229 6018
- Sat. 16th: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; 087 792 / 1771
- Sun. 17th: Levis's Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 7.00 p.m.; 028 37118, 086 837 0518
*For further details on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
John adds: 'They made a huge impact on their previous visit. High energy, with great classic bluegrass and country.'
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home