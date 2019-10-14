14 October 2019

Good news for 15 Oct.

The tour of Ireland by Nu-Blu from Siler City, NC, officially ended last night with their high-energy show at Paul Lee's DC Music Club in Dublin 2 (a hundred yards or so from one of the best-known music venues in the city).

The good news is that they can now relax and look around Dublin for a couple of days; and, though travel fatigue prevented them from dropping in last Tuesday on the weekly Dublin Bluegrass jam at Sin E on Ormond Quay, they mean to be there tomorrow night (Tuesday 15 Oct.).

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:54 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home