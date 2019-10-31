For guitarists
announces that this coming Saturday (2 Nov.) flatpicking guitar master David Grier (above) will be playing there from 8.00 p.m.
Not many BIB readers may be able to attend, but fortunately the Parlor's announcement includes links to YouTube videos of David Grier playing 'Wheel hoss' (59 seconds) and 'Bill Cheatum' (four minutes). The shorter video has closeups of his right hand; but both of them should really be listened to, rather than viewed. Plenty more of his work is on YouTube.
