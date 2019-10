The National Concert Hall in Dublin announces that Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn , 'the king and queen of the banjo', will be playing in concert there at 8.00 p.m. on Tuesday 21 January 2020. Tickets (from €27.50) will go on sale this coming Wednesday (16 Oct.); priority booking for Friends of the NCH is now open. The NCH release states:More detail and online booking facilities are on the NCH website

