18th October (Friday): Level Best, USA

13th November (Wednesday): Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs, USA

29th November (Friday): Bawn Folk Group, Norin Iron

13th December (Friday): The Horsenecks, USA

We have had a tremendous first year providing a house concert venue for the music we love. Never could we have imagined such a fabulous lineup for our concerts. Ample car parking is available and anyone wishing to attend should get in touch to indicate their interest. Supper is served andLevel Best comprises three members of East of Monroe -and(banjo) -(bass) and(guitar), a widely experienced musician in bluegrass, James took part as a Charles River Valley Boy in the historicalbum (1966) and has played festivals in Ireland as a member of the fine French band Blue Railroad Train. Really looking forward to meeting these lovely folks again, this will be a tremendous night of music and song along the old time country and bluegrass flavour.Jeff is one of the top banjo players to be found anywhere in the world. The band boasts an all-California lineup, featuring some of the hottest pickers and singers from the Golden State, with(mandolin and guitar),(guitar),(fiddle) and 'The Wingman'e (bass). The music is rooted and steeped in the hard-driving bluegrass tradition, although it will also feature great songs from other genres as well. You will absolutely be enthralled with these guys.Dorney Bridge Charity Night - Collection for Chest Heart & Stroke . A night of well known country songs with a bluegrassy twist and also some comedy acts! (*DONATION to CHARITY only tonight) Hosts will pay the band tonight, we are asking everyone to give generously to charity.What a way to finish our first year!from Oregon who is a fiery fiddle player herself, is accompanied by a great guitar, mandolin player and singer,along with the Horsenecks on this tour. This will be a night to remember with very talented musicians.Some bookings have already been confirmed for 2020, along with a few more in the pipeline. We are always interested in hearing from bands looking for a house concert venue.We would wish to pay a very sincere tribute toand(well known in bluegrass circles) for their help and advice during our first year.Further details are updated on our Facebook page - Dorney Bridge e-mail dorneybridge@gmail.com; mobile 077 1626 7625Venue location: 36 Dorney Bridge Road, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen, BT94 2DR

Labels: Charities, House concerts, Venues, Visiting bands