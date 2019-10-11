Dorney Bridge programme to December 2019
Dorney Bridge, at Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh (see the BIB for 3 Mar.). We're now delighted to publish their report on a very successful start and a powerful programme for the rest of this year:
We have had a tremendous first year providing a house concert venue for the music we love. Never could we have imagined such a fabulous lineup for our concerts. Ample car parking is available and anyone wishing to attend should get in touch to indicate their interest. Supper is served and a donation of £12.50 is collected which goes entirely to the Band.
18th October (Friday): Level Best, USA
Level Best comprises three members of East of Monroe - Lisa & Wally Hughes and Terry Wittenberg (banjo) - Joe Hannabach (bass) and James Field (guitar), a widely experienced musician in bluegrass, James took part as a Charles River Valley Boy in the historic Beatle country album (1966) and has played festivals in Ireland as a member of the fine French band Blue Railroad Train. Really looking forward to meeting these lovely folks again, this will be a tremendous night of music and song along the old time country and bluegrass flavour.
13th November (Wednesday): Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs, USA
Jeff is one of the top banjo players to be found anywhere in the world. The band boasts an all-California lineup, featuring some of the hottest pickers and singers from the Golden State, with Scott Gates (mandolin and guitar), Yoseff Tucker (guitar), Jan Purat (fiddle) and 'The Wingman' Zach Sharpe (bass). The music is rooted and steeped in the hard-driving bluegrass tradition, although it will also feature great songs from other genres as well. You will absolutely be enthralled with these guys.
29th November (Friday): Bawn Folk Group, Norin Iron
Dorney Bridge Charity Night - Collection for Chest Heart & Stroke. A night of well known country songs with a bluegrassy twist and also some comedy acts! (*DONATION to CHARITY only tonight) Hosts will pay the band tonight, we are asking everyone to give generously to charity.
13th December (Friday): The Horsenecks, USA
What a way to finish our first year! Gabrielle Macrae from Oregon who is a fiery fiddle player herself, is accompanied by a great guitar, mandolin player and singer, Vera van Heeringen along with the Horsenecks on this tour. This will be a night to remember with very talented musicians.
*Some bookings have already been confirmed for 2020, along with a few more in the pipeline. We are always interested in hearing from bands looking for a house concert venue.
We would wish to pay a very sincere tribute to Arnie and Sharon (well known in bluegrass circles) for their help and advice during our first year.
Further details are updated on our Facebook page - Dorney Bridge
e-mail dorneybridge@gmail.com; mobile 077 1626 7625
Venue location: 36 Dorney Bridge Road, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen, BT94 2DR
The Dorney Bridge Facebook has some tantalising indications of what's coming next year, but the BIB will wait for complete schedules from the tour organiser(s).
