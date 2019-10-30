Daniel Greeson
Patuxent Music record label and his Patuxent Partners band. Tom and the Partners were last in Ireland in 2015 (time for another visit?), with a conspicuously talented 16-year-old Daniel 'Slim' Greeson from North Carolina on fiddle.
Daniel has since recorded two fiddle albums for Patuxent (see CD cover image); since March 2018 he has been fiddle player for the dynamic Sideline, and in July this year he toured Ireland with the band. Sandy Hatley now reports on Bluegrass Today that Daniel has a new job in the production, sales, and marketing of the celebrated Blue Chip Picks. He will also be marrying fellow musician Hannah Ruth Sparks this coming March. Congratulations to Daniel on all counts; more details are on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: CDs, Fiddle, Hardware, Record companies, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home