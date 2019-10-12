Adams & Staats (USA) tour begins TONIGHT in Ardara
Brandon Lee Adams (guitar) and Johnny Staats (mandolin), organised by the mygrassisblue.com team of Co. Wicklow. The first show of the tour is in the bluegrass-friendly environment of the Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal, the HQ and festival club of the annual Ardara Bluegrass Festival.
All dates in the tour are shown on the poster image above and entered in the BIB calendar, and complete artist and tour details can be found on the tour webpage at http://mygrassisblue.com/adamsandstaats-2019/.
