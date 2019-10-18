All happening
tour by Brandon Lee Adams and Johnny Staats, organised by mygrassisblue.com, takes place tonight on the Aran Islands, Co. Galway, and will be streamed on video on the IBMA's Facebook from 8.30 p.m. GMT. Two videos from Monday's show at Kilworth, Co. Cork (one featuring John Nyhan on vocals, in great form) can be seen on the mygrassisblue.com Facebook.
Further inland, Level Best begin their tour, at Dorney Bridge, Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh, and Lunch Special will be playing at JJ Harlow's in Roscommon town from 7.00 p.m.; not to mention the Old Time Mountain Music session at McLynn's in Sligo on the opening night of this year's Sligo Live festival.
