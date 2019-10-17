15th Sligo Live Festival, 18-28 Oct. 2019
Sligo Live Festival (also on Facebook) opens tomorrow (Friday 18 Oct.) and continues to Monday 28 Oct. A full free programme for the wide-ranging schedule is available and downloadable online, and includes a location map for all venues. Events of particular interest to BIB readers include:
- Old-time mountain music sessions at McLynn's on Old Market St. at 9.30 p.m. on both Fridays (18 and 25 Oct.);
- Lunch Special (see the BIB for 20 Sept.) in Lyon’s Café at 11.00 a.m. on Sat. 19 Oct.;
- Mules & Men in Baker Boys at 4.00 p.m. on Fri. 25 Oct.;
- Old Hannah in Anderson's at 4.00 p.m. on Sat. 26 Oct.; and
- Willie Watson (USA; founder member of Old Crow Medicine Show) in concert with Niamh, Deirdre and Séan Farrell at the Hawk's Well Theatre at 8.00 p.m. on Sun. 27 Oct.
