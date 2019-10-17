17 October 2019

15th Sligo Live Festival, 18-28 Oct. 2019

The fifteenth Sligo Live Festival (also on Facebook) opens tomorrow (Friday 18 Oct.) and continues to Monday 28 Oct. A full free programme for the wide-ranging schedule is available and downloadable online, and includes a location map for all venues. Events of particular interest to BIB readers include:
  • Old-time mountain music sessions at McLynn's on Old Market St. at 9.30 p.m. on both Fridays (18 and 25 Oct.);
  • Lunch Special (see the BIB for 20 Sept.) in Lyon’s Café at 11.00 a.m. on Sat. 19 Oct.;
  • Mules & Men in Baker Boys at 4.00 p.m. on Fri. 25 Oct.;
  • Old Hannah in Anderson's at 4.00 p.m. on Sat. 26 Oct.; and
  • Willie Watson (USA; founder member of Old Crow Medicine Show) in concert with Niamh, Deirdre and Séan Farrell at the Hawk's Well Theatre at 8.00 p.m. on Sun. 27 Oct.
The concert, together with three other ticketed events during the festival, is available as part of an Americana pass deal. Similar offers for other genres are also available.

