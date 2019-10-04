11th Bluegrass Jamboree (and the Henry Girls) in Germany
Music Contact agency in Germany send the news that plans are complete for this year's 11th Bluegrass Jamboree 'touring bluegrass festival' package, which will play twenty-four venues in twenty-five days (20 Nov.-15 Dec.), ranging all over Germany with one show in Austria and one in Switzerland.
Full details of the schedule are on the Music Contact website. This year's lineup continues Rainer's successful formula combining traditional bluegrass, 'progressive grass', and 'roots Americana': the Price Sisters (USA), Chicken Wire Empire (USA), and Hoot And Holler (USA), who played at this year's Omagh festival. More details and videos of the artists are on the Jamboree's Facebook.
Rainer also announces a twelve-show tour in Germany by the Henry Girls from Donegal, beginning on Wednesday next week (9 Oct.).
