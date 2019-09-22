Winfield results, JigJam, and Satan
Walnut Valley Festival was held over this weekend in Winfield, Kansas, centring on the championship contests: the International Autoharp, International Fingerstyle Guitar, National Mountain Dulcimer, National Flat Pick Guitar, National Hammered Dulcimer, and the National Bluegrass Banjo Championships. Other contests held at the Festival are the National Mandolin and Walnut Valley Old Time Fiddle Championships.
The first three to place in any contest receive valuable instruments as prizes. Winners have now been announced, and it's interesting to see what instrument goes to each successful contestant. Our eyebrows rose at seeing that the second place winner in the mandolin contest received a 'Pava F5 Satan Mandolin', but a check on the Pava Mandolins website reassured us - for 'Satan', read 'Satin' (referring to the finish on the instrument).
The many bands and artists playing during the festival included our old friends Special Consensus; new friends Chris Jones & the Night Drivers; Della Mae, who will be in Dublin for Tradfest in January; and Tullamore's own JigJam.
