Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa (USA): tour begins TOMORROW NIGHT
Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa from North Carolina, with Donnie Little on banjo (see the BIB for 17 Sept.) are playing three dates in Ireland this week, on their way back from performing as headliners at the 11th Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival this weekend in Scotland. Their tour begins tomorrow night (Mon. 30 Sept.) in Tuohy's Bar, Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois, at 9.00 p.m. (tel. 087 967 5752).
On Tuesday (1 Oct.) the band will be playing at the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, at 8.00 p.m. (tel. 087 792 1771). John points out that this will be a very special occasion, as it will also be World Bluegrass Day. This is held every year on 1 October, with the aim of celebrating bluegrass throughout the year by increasing exposure, raising international awareness, promoting consciousness of roots and heritage, and fostering community involvement.
The final show in this all-too-brief tour will be on Wednesday 2 Oct. in Merry's Bar and Restaurant (upstairs), Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. (tel. 087 064 0542).
Labels: Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home