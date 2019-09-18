The Cabin Sessions, Dundrum: special edition, 3 Oct. 2019
9 September the BIB reported that the next in the Cabin Sessions series will be held on Thursday 26 September. It is now known that Uncle Tom's Cabin will close after 3 October, with no assurance about its future.
In these circumstances Gerry Fitzpatrick, founder and organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, announces an additional extraordinary Session a week later, on Thursday 3 October, and adds:
This will be a special edition to celebrate the nine years of the Cabin Sessions and to say farewell to UTC as we know it and most particularly to our great audience and supporters.
*The Sessions have been held for nine years on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. Don't miss these last two historic evenings!
Labels: Blues, Celebrations, Folk, Jazz, On the edge, Variety, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home