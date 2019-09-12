Stephen Rosney on Bluegrass Today
Stephen Rosney & the Back Axles, based in the midlands, are featured today on Bluegrass Today in Lee Zimmerman's 'Bluegrass beyond borders' series. In the article Stephen outlines his life in music since childhood, including a sentence that will resonate with older readers (are you there, Gerry Madigan?):
My love for bluegrass music came from listening to a great Irish country and bluegrass band called the Cotton Mill Boys, and from that moment on, I was hooked on bluegrass music.
The article includes one of the most recent videos from the band's YouTube channel, a solid, tight rendering of 'Little cabin home on the hill' with good tasteful work on fiddle and 5-string banjo. In other videos over the past year and in website photos, the banjo-player is Evan Lyons from Clonmel.
Mike Scott and fiddler Travis Wetzel. During 17-19 Sept. they will perform at the Irish National Ploughing Championships, and on 22 Sept. at the Tuar Ard Theatre in Moate, Co. Westmeath. More dates are shown on their website.
They have also been nominated for this year's Irish Entertainment Awards, which are due to be presented at the Tullamore Court Hotel on 4 Nov. A photo of Stephen appeared on the Offaly Press website three days ago, at the head of a report about the Awards.
The Back Axles, with Evan Lyons (far right) on 5-string banjo
