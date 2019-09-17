Slocan Ramblers (CAN) in Ireland, 22-27 Oct. 2019
The Slocan Ramblers: (l-r) Alastair Whitehead, Adrian Gross,
Darryl Poulsen, Frank Evans
Welcome back to Toronto's hot young traditional bluegrass band the Slocan Ramblers, who first toured Ireland two years ago, playing ten dates. Thanks to the UK's True North Music agency, they'll be in these islands a month from now, playing six dates over here in the middle of a tour beginning in Oxfordshire on 17 Oct. and ending in Whitstable on 3 Nov.
As well as their website (link above) and Facebook, more info and two performance videos are on their True North Music artist page. Their full schedule in this island is:
Tues. 22nd: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
Wed. 23rd: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Thurs. 24th: Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady, Co. Londonderry
Fri. 25th: The Chamber, Bangor Castle, Bangor, Co. Down
Sat. 26th: Market Place Theatre, Armagh city
Sun. 27th: The Duncairn (Duncairn Arts Centre), Belfast
