10 September 2019

Session Americana (USA): more tour dates, Oct. 2019

Since the BIB post of 27 July, further dates have been added to the coming tour by Boston-based 'roots collective' Session Americana (USA). Thanks to G Promo PR in the UK for a press release and updated schedule.

The band (Ry Cavanaugh, Jefferson Hamer, Billy Beard, Dinty Child, Jim Fitting, and Jon Bistline) will be in Ireland for the first ten days (28 Sept.-7 Oct.) of a month-long European tour in support of their album Northeast. Due for release on 13 Sept., it includes songs by James Taylor, the Pixies, Morphine, Jonathan Richman, Donna Summer, and Tom Rush. The CD has eleven tracks, the download fourteen. The PR release says:

Session Americana’s new album Northeast is an exploration of popular and folk music from the north-eastern United States as filtered through the many tastes and voices of the Session Americana community. For the project they asked friends and collaborators from their home region to bring in great songs with New England roots, without guidelines as to era or genre. As diverse as it is compelling, the sublime results make for a richly rewarding contemporary spin on the region’s musical history over the past half-century.

Track listings and sleeve notes are on the band's website, together with venue links and online booking facilities. Audio recordings of ‘Riding on a railroad’, ‘You go your way’, ‘The night’, and ‘Roadrunner’ can be heard on Soundcloud.

The augmented schedule for Ireland is:

Sat. 28th Sept.: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)
Sun. 29th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal

Wed. 2nd Oct.: Campbell's Tavern, Cloughanover, Headford, Co. Galway
Thurs. 3rd: Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford town
Fri. 4th: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Sat. 5th: Cork Folk Festival, Cork city
Sun. 6th-Mon. 7th: Levis Secret Song Festival, Ballydehob, Co. Cork

The tour will then continue with five dates in the Netherlands, two in Belgium, five in Italy, and one in Switzerland. For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, please contact Geraint or Deb Jones at G Promo PR; phone +44 (0) 1584 873211; e-mail

