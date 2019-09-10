Session Americana (USA): more tour dates, Oct. 2019
27 July, further dates have been added to the coming tour by Boston-based 'roots collective' Session Americana (USA). Thanks to G Promo PR in the UK for a press release and updated schedule.
Session Americana’s new album Northeast is an exploration of popular and folk music from the north-eastern United States as filtered through the many tastes and voices of the Session Americana community. For the project they asked friends and collaborators from their home region to bring in great songs with New England roots, without guidelines as to era or genre. As diverse as it is compelling, the sublime results make for a richly rewarding contemporary spin on the region’s musical history over the past half-century.
Track listings and sleeve notes are on the band's website, together with venue links and online booking facilities. Audio recordings of ‘Riding on a railroad’, ‘You go your way’, ‘The night’, and ‘Roadrunner’ can be heard on Soundcloud.
The augmented schedule for Ireland is:
Sat. 28th Sept.: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)
Sun. 29th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
Wed. 2nd Oct.: Campbell's Tavern, Cloughanover, Headford, Co. Galway
Thurs. 3rd: Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford town
Fri. 4th: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Sat. 5th: Cork Folk Festival, Cork city
Sun. 6th-Mon. 7th: Levis Secret Song Festival, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
The tour will then continue with five dates in the Netherlands, two in Belgium, five in Italy, and one in Switzerland. For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, please contact Geraint or Deb Jones at G Promo PR; phone +44 (0) 1584 873211; e-mail
