Since the BIB post of 27 July , further dates have been added to the coming tour by Boston-based 'roots collective' Session Americana (USA). Thanks to G Promo PR in the UK for a press release and updated schedule.The band (, and) will be in Ireland for the first ten days (28 Sept.-7 Oct.) of a month-long European tour in support of their album. Due for release on 13 Sept., it includes songs by James Taylor, the Pixies, Morphine, Jonathan Richman, Donna Summer, and Tom Rush. The CD has eleven tracks, the download fourteen. The PR release says:NortheastTrack listings and sleeve notes are on the band's website, together with venue links and online booking facilities. Audio recordings of ‘Riding on a railroad’ ‘The night’ , and ‘Roadrunner’ can be heard on Soundcloud.The augmented schedule for Ireland is:Sat. 28th Sept.: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)Sun. 29th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. DonegalWed. 2nd Oct.: Campbell's Tavern, Cloughanover, Headford, Co. GalwayThurs. 3rd: Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford townFri. 4th: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. DublinSat. 5th: Cork Folk Festival, Cork citySun. 6th-Mon. 7th: Levis Secret Song Festival, Ballydehob, Co. CorkThe tour will then continue with five dates in the Netherlands, two in Belgium, five in Italy, and one in Switzerland. For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, please contactorat G Promo PR ; phone +44 (0) 1584 873211; e-mail

Labels: Agencies, Americana, CDs, Folk, Over the edge, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands