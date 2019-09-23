See past visitors in action
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (left), who headlined the Omagh festival just over three weeks ago, present a new video, 'Bacon in my beans', showing Joe's struggles with the demands of fitness and healthy eating. It can be seen on the band's Facebook or through the link on their e-newsletter, which also shows their appearances at IBMA's World of Bluegrass, beginning tomorrow in Raleigh, NC.
*As well as solo work, Greg Blake plays in four bands, one of which is fiddler Annie Savage's group the Savage Hearts. A brief video (which opens with Greg's powerful voice) of them performing at Roots and Blues last month can be seen and heard here, or through the link on their latest e-newsletter, which also shows their appearances at World of Bluegrass.
Labels: Conventions, Festivals, IBMA, Media, Video, Visiting bands, Visiting players
