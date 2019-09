Bands that have visited Ireland don't seem to be enfeebled by the experience. The Band of Ruhks (USA), headliners at Omagh in 2016, have just issued the offical video of 'Run Fanny run', a single from their new album, due for release on 18 October on the Rebel label. More details of the album can be read here

