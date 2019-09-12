Rawhide (BE) celebrate in Antwerp, 19 Oct. 2019
Rawhide, the premier bluegrass band in Belgium, who played at the Omagh festival in 2013. Rawhide consists of Thierry (banjo), Jeff Cardey (mandolin), Dimi Laverno (bass), Dirk Fonteyn (fiddle), Dirk Peeraer (dobro), and Bert Van Bortel (guitar).
Dimi and Jeff joined Rawhide exactly ten years ago, so the band are celebrating by providing a concert and a free drink. If you're in Antwerp five weeks from now, both will be available at the Pius-X Instituut, Cyriel Buyssestraat 44, in the south-west of the city, on Saturday 19 October; doors open at 7.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.00. Tickets (€10; €5 for under-18s) must be booked by e-mail.
