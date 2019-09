Last night (or early this morning by Irish time) Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (left), who headlined the Omagh festival four weeks ago, received two IBMA awards - for Entertainer of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year. Sideline , who toured here in July, also received an award: their recording 'Thunder Dan', written by, was Song of the Year.Among other former visitors to Ireland,has now won Bass Player of the Year eight times and also headed the group that won this year's Instrumental Recording award;won Fiddler of the Year for the twelfth time and his band Flamekeeper is Instrumental Group of the Year;won Female Vocalist;won the Dobro award for the third time; and'swon the Gospel Recording award. A full list of the awards has been posted byon Bluegrass Today

