American Banjo Museum (originally founded for 4-string players, but since extended to the 5-string) held its annual Banjofest on 5-7 Sept. 2019 in Oklahoma City. A high point in the weekend is the inductions to the Museum's Hall of Fame, and this year the inductees from the bluegrass world were Alison Brown for Five-String Performance, Janet Davis in the Instruction and Education category, and the late John Hartford in the Historical category. More details and photos are in Pamm Tucker's article on Bluegrass Today.
*Fermanagh-born Danny Burns, whose album North country was recently reviewed in Bluegrass Unlimited, will be performing next Thursday night in the Lincoln Theater, Raleigh, NC, as part of this year's IBMA World of Bluegrass.
*Sideline, whose July tour was organised by mygrassisblue.com, have today released two new singles, 'Return to Windy Mountain' and 'I'll live again'. More details are given by the Mountain Home Music Company and by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today, where there is an audio track of 'Return to Windy Mountain'.
*Finally, we learn with great regret that John Cohen, whose latest book, Speed bumps on a dirt road, was mentioned on the BIB on 11 Sept., died on Monday 16 Sept. at the age of 87, the last member of the original New Lost City Ramblers. An obituary by Anastasia Tsioulcas is on the npr website.
