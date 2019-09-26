News from IBMA's World of Bluegrass
Blue Summit: (l-r) Sullivan Tuttle, A.J. Lee, Jesse
Fichman, Chad Bowen
Fichman, Chad Bowen
Back on 30 January the BIB carried the news that Blue Summit (USA), one of the ten international acts scheduled for the 2019 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, had received the Northern California Bluegrass Society's Best Bluegrass Band award, with A.J. Lee aas Best Female Vocalist and Best Mandolin Player, and Sullivan Tuttle as Best Male Vocalist and Best Guitar Player.
John Lawless now reports on Bluegrass Today that in yesterday's Momentum Awards at IBMA's World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, A.J. Lee took the Vocalist of the Year award. Canada's Slocan Ramblers, who will be on tour here next month (22-27 Oct.), were playing as part of the Momentum Awards programme.
Labels: Awards, Festivals, IBMA, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home