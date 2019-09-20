Lunch Special (GB) in Ireland, 18-19 Oct. 2019
Thanks to Neala Hickey of the London-based Lunch Special for the news that the band will be playing two dates in Ireland a month from now. Lunch Special (also on Facebook) are Neala Hickey (guitar, vocals), Vivian Li (fiddle, mandolin, vocals), and Luca Serino (dobro, guitar). Their website bio says:
The three met at a bluegrass picking session at a London pub, where they bonded over a passion for stringed instruments, harmony singing, murder ballads, chicken, beer, and all things American. They play and sing traditional bluegrass classics, lesser known old songs, and also their own originals. While they take inspiration from Appalachian music, bluegrass, and country, their diverse musical backgrounds bring together something that is their own sound.
The sound can be heard on Lunch Special's website: videos are on its video page and the band's YouTube channel. The dates they'll be playing here next month are:
Fri. 18th Oct.: JJ Harlow's, Roscommon town, 7.00 p.m. (Neala adds: 'Probably do some busking in Carrick-on-Shannon too but we'll see!')
Sat. 19th: Lyons Cafe, Quay St., Sligo town, 11.00 a.m. (Sligo Live Arrivals)
Lunch Special plan to be back for a longer tour next summer.
