Leroy Troy & his Hillbilly Trio (USA): tour begins 5 Sept.
Leroy Troy & his Hillbilly Trio will begin this coming Thursday (5 Sept.) when they play at Mickey Finn's, Redcross, Ballygillaroe, Co. Wicklow (on the R754, not far off the M11).
Leroy 'The Tennessee Slicker' Troy needs no introduction to anyone who attended the much-missed Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals earlier this century. Full details of the Hillbilly Trio, which can be considered an A-Team of the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, are here.
mygrassisblue.com team for another (right) which Mike designed specially for the show in Gerry Lawless's Clonmel World Music series at the Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, a week into the tour (Thursday 12 Sept.). All dates on the tour, together with their poster images, can be seen in the calendar of events in the next few weeks, which appears in the BIB's right-hand column.
Labels: Agencies, Design, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home