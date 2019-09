Thanks to Niall Toner for the news that 'Last wolf on the mountain', a song written by himself and Paddy Kiernan , can now be seen on YouTube (and above). Niall introduces the song on YouTube:Niall also announces that theby the Niall Toner Band will be at the Wild Duck theatre bar and music venue at 17/20 Sycamore St., Temple Bar, Dublin 2, on Sunday 20 October.

