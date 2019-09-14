Last chances to see Leroy Troy & his Hillbilly Trio
Leroy Troy & his Hillbilly Trio (USA) are now nearing the end of their tour in Ireland. Tonight (Saturday) they are playing in Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick; tomorrow night they finish the tour with their show in Paul Lee's DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 8.
Once again, we're grateful to the mygrassisblue.com team for organising in every detail a tour for prominent US musicians - who in this case are also dedicated entertainers and carriers of tradition. By 'tradition' we have specially in mind the gymnastic armoury of banjo-twirling developed by Uncle Dave Macon (1870-1952), of which Leroy is now the acknowledged master. All the fine poster images designed by the Trio's Mike Armitage can be seen on the tour website.
The final tour to be presented in 2019 by mygrassisblue.com will be the 12-20 Oct. tour by the powerful duo of Brandon Lee Adams and Johnny Staats: see the BIB for 4 Sept. and our calendar.
Labels: Agencies, concerts, Design, History, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home