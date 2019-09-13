Kathleen MacEvilly
From the Westport Festival Facebook the BIB learns with regret that Kathleen MacEvilly, mother of Hubie and Sarah MacEvilly, died yesterday at her home in Killawalla, Co. Mayo. A requiem mass will be held at St Patrick's, Killawalla, at noon tomorrow (14 Sept.), followed by burial in Killawalla cemetery (details at rip.ie).
Hubie and Sarah have been stalwarts of bluegrass and old-time music in Mayo for many years, and of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival since it began. Our sympathies and condolences are with them, their father, their siblings, and other members of the family.
